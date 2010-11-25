Check Out The 2010 Tech Forecast From The First Arrest In The Insider Trading Scandal

What was Don Chu doing that got him busted for conspiracy to commit insider trading?



What do expert networks do?

Here is a recent presentation by Don Chu on the tech landscape in 2010. Although this document looks rather mundane, what differentiates it from other analyst reports is that it sources unmentioned industry insiders, rather than independent analysis. Don Chu would have been in correspondence with these experts — which is legal only if he follows rigid compliance rules.

