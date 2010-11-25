The Best Part Of Don Chu's Bio: His "Deep Connections" In The Tech Industry

Don Chu just became the first person to be arrested in the huge insider trading – expert network scandal that’s rocking Wall Street and his employer, Primary Global Research, pretty much advertises that this guy has insider knowledge on which he can trade.



His bio says he “intimately” understands the wireless broadband communications industry and has “deep connections” and “relationships” in the tech industry.

