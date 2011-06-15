The Best Hedge Fund Manager Of 2010: Financial Regulation Is Like Putting One Traffic Light At A Busy Intersection

The best hedge fund manager of 2010, Don Brownstein, believes FinReg will eventually be a “minor footnote.”



Asked by Clusterstock’s Katya Wachtel what he thought about financial regulation today at an event hosted by Bloomberg Markets Magazine, he smiles and says:

Say there’s lots of car crashes on a particular corner. And they put up a traffic light. That’s what this is.

It’s not a big deal. It will be a minor footnote. It’s one traffic light.

Not a big deal?! Try telling that to Jamie Dimon.

But of course, Brownstein got to #1 last year in part because he doesn’t have to deal with financial regulation. Hedge funds are unregulated. If anything, stricter regulations on banks helps them.

