Angels Coach Breaks His Leg In Freak Accident During Ceremonial First Pitch

Los Angeles Angels batting coach Don Baylor broke his leg in a freak accident while catch the ceremonial first pitch from Vladimir Guerrero on opening day.

The team announced that Baylor broke his femur and will have surgery on Tuesday.

Baylor, who was down on one knee, had to reach to his right to catch the pitch. At that point, his leg collapsed.

Guerrero tried to help Baylor up and it was clear that he could not put any pressure on the leg.

You can see a GIF of the injury below. You can also see the full video at MLB.com which shows that the damage to the leg was extensive.

[WARNING: A GIF of the injury is below. Some may find the images disturbing.]



