This $2 billion startup gives $3,000 to every new mum because 'unlimited' leave is expensive

Domo, a business software maker last valued at $US2 billion, has a good alternative for the “unlimited” maternity leave only companies like Netflix can offer: a cash and gift card package worth $US3,000.

According to a report by Fortune, Domo’s maternity leave pakcage includes a $US2,000 gift card, $US1,000 in cash, and one month leave at full pay (or six weeks at 66% pay). The gift card can be used at shops like Nordstrom, A Pea In the Pod, and Asos, it said.

The report said the $US2,000 gift card is aimed at solving “the challenge expectant mothers face in trying to dress professionally while carrying a child.” Also, it’s sort of a “deal sweetener” because Domo doesn’t have the resources to offer an “unlimited” paid leave like Netflix does, it said.

Domo has more than 600 employees, but only five or six employees have been eligible for the gift card so far, as it was only made available last year. The benefit kicks in for every woman employed at Domo who has a new child.

Netflix announced it would start offering “unlimited” parental leave to all employees starting in August, in order to help recruit the best talent.

Domo is a startup that makes data analytics software. In April, it raised $US200 million at a $US2 billion valuation, when it made its product publicly avilable for the first time in four years. Domo’s founder and CEO Josh James was also the CEO of Omniture, the company Adobe bought for $US1.8 billion in 2009.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.