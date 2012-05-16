DSK Sues His Alleged Rape Victim

Photo: AP

DSK is fighting back.Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former IMF chief accused of sexually assaulting a New York City hotel maid, has filed a countersuit for $1 million, Reuters’ Daniel Trotta reports.



Sofitel Hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo accused Strauss-Kahn of forcible oral sex and trying to rape her last year. Charges were eventually dropped as prosecutors questioned Diallo’s credibility.

In his countersuit, filed Monday, the anniversary of the incident, Strauss-Kahn is seeking damages for his arrest, for the loss of his job at the top of the International Monetary Fund, and for harm to his reputation.

In addition to the $1 million in damages, Strauss-Kahn is also seeking an undetermined amount of punitive damages, Trotta reports.

Not surprisingly, Diallo’s lawyers are taking issue with Strauss-Kahn’s suit.

“One year to the day of his brutal sexual assault of Ms. Diallo, this is yet another example that personifies Strauss-Kahn’s misogynistic attitude,” Diallo’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said in a statement, according to Trotta.

His fight with Diallo isn’t Strauss-Kahn’s only legal battle. In March, he was charged with involvement in a French prostitution ring.

