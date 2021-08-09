Domino’s is trying to lure customers back from third-party delivery apps with $50 million worth of free pizza – and fewer fees

pizza is giving away $US50 ($AU68) million of free food to random customers that place delivery’s online. Domino’s

Domino’s is giving away $US50 ($AU68) million worth of free food to customers who order online.

The chain is promoting its standard delivery fee, over third-party apps that charge “hidden” fees.

The promotion is running until November 21, 2021.

Domino’s Pizza is giving away $US50 ($AU68) million of free food to random customers that place a delivery order online from now until November 21, to promote its “straightforward delivery fee.”

It’s a shot at third-party delivery apps, which have largely benefitted from the pandemic, and the high fees for both restaurants and customers that often accompany the orders.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” Domino’s said.

The giveaways include pizza, boneless chicken, stuffed cheesy bread, pan pizzas, thin-crust pizzas, and chocolate lava crunch cake. Domino’s says there’s a 1 in 14 chance of winning, and more than 200,000 items have already been given away.

Third-party delivery apps have come under fire for charging restaurants high commissions amid the pandemic. Last year, for instance, three restaurant owners filed a lawsuit against Postmates, Grubhub, Doordash, and Uber Eats, accusing the platforms of overcharging restaurants for deliveries and making them pay for discounts given to customers.

Uber Eats, for example, charges a set 10% service fee, which sometimes is coupled with a delivery fee. DoorDash, meanwhile, has a sliding service charge depending on the restaurant. And there are a plethora of other competing delivery apps, too.

“There are no hidden city or service fees with Domino’s, as we’ve been working to provide the best delivery experience at the best value to customers for more than 60 years,” the company added, “and that’s not stopping any time soon.”