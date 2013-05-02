Domino's Wants You To Watch Someone Make Pizza In Utah [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
Domino’s including a new feature on its website. Curious patrons can now watch a live stream of employees making pizza in Salt Lake City. CP+B is the shop behind this idea.
Eddie Bauer chose Publicis Seattle to be its lead creative agency.
Ad Age takes a look at AKQA creative chief Rei Inamoto.
Adweek looks at how online video ads have a higher impact than commercials on TV.
The Art Director’s Club wants nominees for its annual Young Guns competition.
Previously on Business Insider Advertising:
- GM Pulls ‘Racist’ Chevy Ad That Calls China ‘The Land Of Fu Manchu’
- This Epic 3-D Diagram Explains How Online Ad Fraud Actually Works
- An Astonishing Ad For The Charity That Helps Disabled People Have Sex
- This Chart Shows Just How Effective Facebook’s Mobile App Install Ads Are
- Tyler, The Creator Is Defensive About The ‘Racist,’ Sexist Mountain Dew Ad He Made
- Facebook’s Q1 Investor Slides: What Zuckerberg Is Telling Wall Street Right Now
- Mountain Dew Doesn’t Want You To See This ‘Racist’ Ad That Glorifies Violence Against Women
- JetBlue Is Getting Shamed For Jumping On Jason Collins’ Bandwagon
- Why Ben & Jerry’s Might Become As Cool As Oreo On Social Media
- Ad Agency Shows Off Bloody Showers And Men Getting Stuffed Down Toilets With New Google Street View Feature
- This Is The Worst Ad For Whiskey We’ve Ever Seen
- Analyst: Google Has A Plan For The Next ‘Couple Hundred Billion’ In Revenue
- DEATH OF THE COOKIE: How The Web’s All-Seeing Tracking Device Could Meet Its End
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.