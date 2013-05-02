Domino's Wants You To Watch Someone Make Pizza In Utah [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Domino’s including a new feature on its website. Curious patrons can now watch a live stream of employees making pizza in Salt Lake City. CP+B is the shop behind this idea.

Eddie Bauer chose Publicis Seattle to be its lead creative agency.

Ad Age takes a look at AKQA creative chief Rei Inamoto.

Adweek looks at how online video ads have a higher impact than commercials on TV.

The Art Director’s Club wants nominees for its annual Young Guns competition.

