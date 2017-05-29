Domino's shares just fell 5%

iStock

Shares in Domino’s fell 5% after Bain Capital exercised a put option, forcing the fast food group to buy the investment firm’s 25% in Japan operations.

At the close, they were down 3.8% to $59.19.

How much Domino’s has to pay Bain hasn’t yet been calculated. However, Domino’s says the purchase will be funded from existing cash and debt facilities.

Morgan Stanley analysts say Bain’s 25% ownership equates to $10 million in after tax net profit, based on a 2018 Japan earnings forecast of $57 million.

The analysts say Domino’s, with 100% ownership in Japan, is now fully incentivised to drive profit.

“DMP (Domino’s) remains one of our key picks in consumer,” the analysts write.

In February, Domino’s posted a 31% increase in first half net profit to $59.7 million as sales soared to a record.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.