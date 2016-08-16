Domino's shares are tanking

Shares in Domino’s Pizza fell hard despite the company posting record underlying profit for the full year.
A short time ago, shares were down 5% to $73.10.
Network sales were up 32.7% to $1.964 billion and underlying profit after tax was ahead of guidance at $92 million, a 43.6% rise and a record.
However, after adding in the costs of buying Sprint Pizza in France and Joey’s in German, statutory profit was up 28.7% to $82.427 million, slightly below expectations.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.