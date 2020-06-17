'Guess that's 2020 for ya': Domino's responds to Twitter backlash over thanking a Trump staffer for a compliment 8 years ago

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Domino’s has responded to social-media backlash centered around a tweet from eight years ago.

Domino’s was slammed on Twitter Tuesday over a 2012 exchange in which it thanked current White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for saying the chain was better than any New York City pizza.

Celebrity chef Dave Chang tweeted, “F— you @Dominos,” while political consultant Rick Wilson said Domino’s “killed” its brand.

Domino’s responded: “Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya.”

A 2012 tweet from current White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently gained attention on Twitter. McEnany tweeted at the time: “FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza.”

“That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT!” Domino’s responded.

@kayleighmcenany That's one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT! — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012

The 8-year-old exchange prompted anger on Twitter this week.

Celebrity chef Dave Chang tweeted, “F— you @Dominos.” Political consultant Rick Wilson tweeted that Domino’s “killed” its brand.

Domino’s acknowledged the backlash on Tuesday in a response to Wilson’s tweet.

“Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya,” the pizza chain tweeted.

Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya. — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

A number of fast-food chains have faced backlash over claims that they have donated to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. An analysis by Business Insider found that few executives or companies had donated to Trump, though many donate to political figures, with donations skewing toward politicians on the right.

