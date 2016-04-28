Domino's is getting demolished after a huge miss on earnings

jvoves/FlickrA messed up pizza.
Shares of Domino’s are getting crushed on Thursday after the company reported terrible earnings for its first quarter.
The pizza chain reported earnings per share of $0.89, whiffing on analyst expectations of $0.98 per share. Revenue also came in light at $539.2 million versus expectations $543.9 million.
In response to the news, shares of the company are down just over 9% at $121.45 in pre-market trading.
More to come…
