Domino's Pizza's New Boss Is Getting A 1000-Pizzas-Per-Day Salary

Photo: Domino’s Pizza

Earlier this week we mentioned how Domino’s Pizza, with its new marketing campaign and recipe turned in an awesome quarter.Now eagle-eyed Sonya Hubard over at Footnoted.org reports on the incentives for new boss J. Patrick Doyle. Aparently he’ll have a base salary of $750,000 plus the opportunity for a $1.5 million bonus.



So he can make $2.25 million in a year, which is the equivalent of 375,626 pizzas, which means he’s getting just over 1000 pizzas per day.

SIGN US UP!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.