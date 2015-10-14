Domino's sales are rocketing because customers don't like to speak to humans when ordering a pizza

Getty L-R) Actors Lea DeLaria, Chris Sieber, Charles Busch and Frank P. Conway, associate director of development for Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS, enjoy a slice of pizza.

British pizza takeaway Domino’s just told investors that its full year results will be ahead of expectations.

That’s mainly because sales are shooting up across the whole of Europe as more and more people use its app and website to order pizza and avoid speaking on the phone.

“We are delighted by this performance as our UK business goes from strength to strength, reflecting the success of our strategic and marketing initiatives,” said CEO David Wild in a statement.

“It represents the eighth consecutive quarter of double digit like for like sales growth as we continue to focus on delivering great food with great service, using our best in class digital platforms.

“We enter the final quarter of the year with good momentum, are confident of beating our previous expectations for the full year and remain excited about our longer term growth prospects.”

Domino’s said in its third quarter trading update that group sales rose by 15.6% to £641.2 million (£980 million).

Sales in Britain rose by a huge 17% as revenue through digital channels. It is 35% ahead of Q3 last year and more than 75% of delivered sales in the year to date have been online, with more than half of these placed through the app on android or IOS devices.

It added that while it hasn’t spend heaps of cash on offline media, its ongoing sponsorship of popular British Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks “enhanced brand saliency and drove revenues.”

NOW WATCH: The rich and powerful are going crazy over these luxury SUVs with bathrooms and cable TV



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.