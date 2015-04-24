Domino's surges to an all-time high

Shares of Domino’s Pizza shot to an all-time high in early trading on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $US0.81, beating the estimate of $US0.797, according to Bloomberg.

Revenues came in at $US502 million, higher than the $US487.3 million investors had forecast.

In the earnings release, CEO Patrick Doyle said: “We had an outstanding start to 2015. Strong global sales, store growth and technology advancements all demonstrated the fundamental strength of the Domino’s brand.”

The stock opened about 8% higher, and climbed to as high as $US109.76 per share. The stock is up about 15% year-to-date, and about 44% over the past 12 months.

Domestic same store sales climbed 14.5% in the first quarter compared to the previous period. International same store sales rose 7.8%, excluding the foreign currency impact.

In their first take after the earnings release, KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts noted: “We believe the impressive sales momentum will provide investors increased confidence Domino’s is taking share from smaller chains and independents.”

Here’s the entire lifetime of the stock:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.