Domino's Pizza created a delivery car with a built-in oven to keep your pie warm

Domino’s is not about cold pizza.

Within the next three months, you may be lucky enough to experience Domino’s new pizza delivery car. The car, which Domino’s designed with General Motors, has a built in pizza oven that runs at a constant 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

The design came from pizza consumers themselves, who submitted concepts for the car through an online crowdsourcing competition hosted by Local Motors — a company best known for creating the first 3D-printed car.

The car can hold up to 80 pizzas, along with other menu items like wings and bottles of soda. It is equipped with compartments to secure drinks and dipping sauces. A puddle light projects the Domino’s logo on the ground.

Called the Domino’s DXP, for Delivery Expert, the car’s production and design process took more than three years, the company said. Over 385 designs were submitted for Local Motor’s Domino’s Ultimate Delivery Vehicle Challenge.

Once a design was picked, Domino’s worked with General Motors to adapt a Chevrolet Spark into a pizza delivery vehicle.

The pizza delivery company is working with Roush Enterprises, an engineering company, to deliver 100 of the cars to 25 markets. Over the next 90 days, there will be major rollouts in Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, San Diego and Seattle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.