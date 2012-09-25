Domino's Is Making A Huge Copycat Move To Fight Pizza Hut

Photo: Screengrab from Dominos.com

Domino’s is on the attack.It’s entering a market totally dominated by rival Pizza Hut: pan pizza.



Pan pizzas are thicker than regular pizzas and cooked in pans. They will be available at 5,000 Domino’s locations across America starting on Monday, reports Bruce Horovitz at USA Today.

So, why is Domino’s doing this?

“In food lingo, it might be the industry equivalent of Burger King rolling out a Big Mac clone, or McDonald’s rolling out its own version of The Whopper,” writes Horovitz. “Among the big chains, Pizza Hut all but owns the pan pizza market, which accounts for a fat slice of its business.”

Pan pizzas make up around 20 per cent of pizza sales in the U.S., and right now, the pizza industry is expanding again after suffering through a few tough years.

This is actually the third time Domino’s has tried pan pizza. The first two attempts bombed.

