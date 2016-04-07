Domino's new app orders you pizza automatically with zero clicks

Domino’s Domino’s new ‘zero clicks’ pizza ordering app.

Domino’s is making the act of ordering pizza even lazier, with an app which automatically orders your favourite meal without needing to click.

On opening the app, which launched on Wednesday, users are presented with a ten second timer. Unless you cancel the timer, your pizza will immediately be on its way.

This is one of many moves by the pizza company to make ordering the doughy product even easier than walking to the fridge.

Last November, it launched a physical button you push to order pizza.

And, last May, Domino’s introduced “tweet to order,” which made it possible for Twitter users to order simply by tweeting a pizza emoji.

This is how is how the new app (which you can find on Domino’s website) works:

