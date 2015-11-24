Domino's has launched a physical button you push to order pizza

Domino’s Push and the pizza is on its way.

Domino’s is attempting to make the act of ordering pizza even simpler/lazier with the launch of its “The Easy Order” button.

The pizza chain is releasing a number of physical buttons to social media competition winners in the UK from December.

The button, which looks like a miniature pizza box, works by pairing with the Domino’s app over Bluetooth. Customers need to register their details — including their name, address, and their favourite order — and the pizza will be on its way every time they press the button, which is powered by technology company FLIC.

There’s also a “virtual” version of the button on the website and app, which is available from Monday.

In an emailed press release, Domino’s Pizza Group sales and marketing director Simon Wallis says: “The Domino’s app has been downloaded over 10 million times and 75 per cent of our orders are now online. We also know that our customers love innovation, which further improves the ease of ordering such as our Pizza Tracker. With this in mind we challenged our tech wizards to go a step further and create the one-stop Easy Order. We’ve had a lot of fun creating the Easy Order and hope our customers will love it too.”

A Domino’s spokeswoman told Business Insider a “second phase” of the button campaign is planned for February 2016, following which the company will review whether to extend it to the US.

Back in May, Domino’s introduced a “tweet to order” system in the US that allowed customers to place direct orders for pizza on Twitter using a pizza emoji.

