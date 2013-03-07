Domino's Topples 50,387 Dominoes To Thank 8 Million Facebook Fans [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Domino’s just hit the 8 million Facebook fan mark this week. To thank its fans, the pizza chain decided to arrange 50,328 dominoes to make a thank you note. It took more than 120 hours to build and lots of hand-eye coordination, but the effect is really awesome:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

According to Pew, African Americans and Latinos are more likely to use Twitter than Caucasians.

The Washington Post is doing sponsored posts.

Anush Prabhu was promoted to chief channel planning and investment officer at Deutsch NY. He joined the shop last year from McGarryBowen, where he was the managing director of communications planning and analytics.

P&G decided to move its Tampax account from Publicis to Leo Burnett.

Doritos is launching its first-ever global campaign. Marketing will now be consistent around the world.

Hunt Mobile Ads released its 2012 annual report. It provides particularly strong insights on the development of the mobile advertising market in Latin America.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

THE RON JOHNSON DISASTER TIMELINE

New York City Is Shaming Teen mums On The Subway

Facebook Targets 76 Million Fake Users In War On Bogus Accounts

Advertisers Do The Harlem Shake — But No One Is Watching

See The New Jersey Factory Where Cocaine Is Removed From The Ingredients Of Coca-Cola

Dunkin’ doughnuts Employee Calls Out Company Slogan After Throwing Coffee At Robber

This Ad Agency Asked, What Happens When People Step Into An Elevator And Witness A Murder?

LEGO Made An Awesome Ad To Celebrate The Mars Rover

FIRST LOOK: The ‘Mad Men’ Season 6 Promo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.