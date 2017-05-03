Domino's just gave geeks the ultimate access pass to tracking their pizzas

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Domino’s – rapidly becoming better known as the tech company that sells pizzas – just doesn’t know how to stop innovating right now.

Its latest gimmick pays homage to the geeks. Thanks to a partnership with IFTTT, all the big moments in the short life of a Domino’s pizza from the oven to the front door can be marked in endless entertaining ways.

IFTTT is a free online service which lets users create commands called applets. A better way to look at it is in the acronym – IFTTT stands for “If This, Then That”.

Applied to ordering a Domino’s pizza, that could translate to “If my pizza is in the oven, Then play ‘The Heat is On'”.

So yes, this is an Internet of Things playground. And to make it work, Domino’s gave IFTTT access to its Pizza Tracker. That gives you four stages in your pizza’s journey to tool around with, namely:

Order being prepped

Order in the oven

Order out for delivery

Order ready for pickup

Domino’s suggests pizza prepping would be a good time to have your robot cleaner give the house a good vac before all your friends pile in for a pizza party:

Your driver heading out could be a great time for the telly to switch over to the big game. Or pickup triggers the porch lights to come on and turn off the front lawn sprinklers, because that’s just polite.

But really, anything that’s connected to the internet can be connected to moments in your pizza delivery, and a lot of people are going to have a lot of fun with that.

“We understand how much people love using Domino’s Tracker, not only to know where their order is in the preparation and delivery process, but also to plan around that much-anticipated pizza arrival,” Dennis Maloney, Domino’s chief digital officer, said in a statement.

“And now we’re empowering customers to unleash their imagination as they create new ways to integrate some of our favorite innovations, like Domino’s Tracker, into their everyday lives.”

