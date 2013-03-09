Weird, Awkward Domino's Japan Ad Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Photo: Domino’s

Domino’s Japan President Scott Oellkers is suddenly famous today in the world of anime, the Japanese cartoon culture in which characters are rendered with gigantic eyes, implausibly rich hair, and sexy uniforms.It’s not clear why Oellkers — a middle-aged white American — was chosen to introduce a new mobile app featuring Hatsune Miku, an anime character aimed at Japanese teenagers.



But the decision led to this video, in which Oelkers awkwardly explains what a “vocaloid” is, and tries to be down with the kids.

The result is being savaged online:

“One of the most unhinged adverts of all time,” says Metro UK.

“What is it about this? The jump cuts? The closeups of Oellkers’ eyeballs? Oellkers’ own natural showmanship?” says Gawker.

“Hilariously stilted,” says CrunchyRoll.

“Fantastic cringeworthy,” says Rocket News 24.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.