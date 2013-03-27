Domino's Is Offering Slower Delivery Service [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Domino’s is touting an unexpected new service in its ads — slower delivery service. “Domino’s used to be all about speed. Not anymore,” the ad reads, countering previous promises of “30 minutes or less” delivery service. This is all a part of Domino’s new campaign to focus on high quality taste rather than subpar pizza. CP&B made the commercial.

According to Ad Age’s estimates, the Sandusky disaster ended up costing Penn State $46 million in damage control.

Gillette is using QR codes to market its new shaving products.

People are drinking significantly less soda than usual. Numbers haven’t been this low since 1997.

The insignia for Star Trek’s Starfleet shone over London during Earth Hour, which asks cities to turn off lights in honour of environmental awareness.

According to an FTC survey, more retailers and movie theatres are enforcing age restrictions on violent and inappropriate content, which means more kids are getting turned away from “R-rated” movies.

Pinage is a new startup that just partnered with P&G to help the massive company integrate with Pinterest.

