Domino's Is Making 'Pizzavestments' In 30 Startups [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
Domino’s will make “Pizzavestments” in 30 different startups in the form of $US500 gift certificates. Because most good work is #poweredbypizza. (Of course there’s a hashtag for the project). Domino’s worked with Crispin Porter + Bogusky on this new endeavour. The chain is also working with Indiegogo to reward people who invest in startups with “Powered by Pizza” perks, like gift cards. Watch the video — which asserts, “No one is coming up with a world changing idea ovr halibut. No way.” — below.
People were angrily tweeting at a fake United Airlines account, and the fake airline was hilariously tweeting back.
Adweek looks at why brands are obsessed with vending machines.
Here is what iconic Western brand logos would look like as traditional Chinese ceramics.
Victor Cruz is in a new Kids Foot Locker ad.
Mashable thinks these five social media tactics will increase ROI.
Volkswagen is using Vine to talk about Shark Week.
Previously on Business Insider Advertising:
- Company Accuses LinkedIn Of ‘Extreme Sexism’ After It Pulled An Ad Featuring a Beautiful Argentinian Engineer
- The Most Interesting Man In The World Reveals Who Really Deserves The Title In A Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’
- Kmart Isn’t Dropping Its ‘Ship My Pants’ Puns Any Time Soon
- Facebook Is Facing Its ‘Weird’ Problem — And Has Hired A Guy From Pepsi To Fix It
- Mercedes Doesn’t Want You To See This Weird, Sexual Innuendo-Filled Video It Made
- Struggling JCPenney Gets A New Marketing Chief
- Nokia Bashes The iPhone’s Camera Using Apple’s Advertising Style
- How Martin Sorrell Can Exploit The Omnicom-Publicis Merger
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.