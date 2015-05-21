Domino's is looking for 3000 people to deliver pizzas with GPS tracking -- and is opening stores with bicycle-only delivery

Australian fast food giant Domino’s says it wants staff to get fit delivering pizzas and is embarking on a massive expansion to hire 3000 people in Australia and New Zealand. The company is preparing to roll out its new GPS driver tracker on July 1 and is looking to hire casual drivers over the next four-to-six months.

The company, which has 600 stores in Australia and NZ, has been trialling the technology for 18 months and describes it as the “Uberfication movement” for pizza delivery, after the ride-sharing app which allows consumers to track drivers.

While many of the positions will be casual, the company is planning to open between 25 and 30 new stores across the two countries in the coming months.

Domino’s Group CEO Don Meij said the company was looking to hire people willing to deliver pizzas on bicycles.

“A lot of our newer stores are opening with 100% of deliveries on pushbikes which means we are also on the lookout for people who are active and can pedal pizzas to customers on pushbikes,” he said.

“As well as contributing positively to the environment with a reduction in noise and air pollution, our pushbikes offer employees the chance to get healthy and active when delivering pizzas.”

The company, which also has stores throughout Asia and recently expanded in to Japan, is about open its 1500th store.

