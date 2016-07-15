Domino's new burger-pizza hybrid is unlike anything we've ever seen

Domino’s has added a burger-pizza hybrid to the menu.

The pizza chain has added the BurgerPizza to the menu across India, reports FoodBeast.

“Looks like a burger, tastes like a pizza,” reads Domino’s India’s Facebook page, announcing the new dish.

The burger-sized dish sandwiches cheese and pizza toppings between two pizza crusts, serving as buns.

While initially the mashup may seem too good to be true, scrolling through the BurgerPizza hashtag on Instagram shows a new way to make pizza even more portable. Frankly, it looks pretty tasty.











