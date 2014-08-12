Dominos Grabs A Bigger Slice Of The Pizza Profit Pie

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Domino’s underlying net profit jumped 50.4% to $45.8 million for the 12 months to June 30.

And it says to expect more growth as it opens 185 new stores here and overseas.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises expects to increase earnings by around 20% this financial year.

CEO Don Meij says he’s confident the strong momentum will continue with a big pipeline of new stores in Europe.

“In all our markets we remain committed to improving the quality of our products, driving the Domino’s vision of leading the way in the digital space and delivering value for our customers,” he says.

Here’s the detail on the full year results:

