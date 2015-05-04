Domino's GPS-tracked pizza deliveries start on July 1

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Fast food chain Domino’s is launching GPS tracking for pizza on July 1 in Australia and New Zealand, describing it as the “Uberfication” of pizza, after the ridesharing app which allows you to track an approaching driver on your smartphone.

The company, which has 600 stores in Australia and NZ, announced the plan in February and has now set the date for the full roll out following 18 months of trials in around 50 stores.

Domino’s Group CEO and MD Don Meij said that as well as allowing customers to keep track of their pizza delivery via an app, the GPS also improved driver safety and efficiency, reducing incidents by 50%.

“Our customers will be able to watch their driver on route to their door in real time, know exactly who their driver is by name and even know what music they like and their favourite sport team,” he said adding that it will set company benchmarks for good driving, as well as noting any problems in real time.

