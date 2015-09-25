Domino's had a great response after a customer returned $1,300 he found in his order

An honest Domino’s customer who returned $US1,300 he found in his food order has been rewarded by the company.

Berkeley, California customer Mike Vegas learned from his delivery driver that his order of chicken wings mistakenly contained a wad of cash.

After jokingly asking his Facebook friends if he should return the money, he gave it back to the driver, according to Foodbeast.

Now, the local Domino’s is rewarding Vegas with free pizza for a year.

It’s common for retailers to reward customers for their honesty.

When a customer opened a package from Lululemon last year, he noticed that the company had accidentally sent him 19 extra running caps.

Angelo Lagdameo, who lives in Jasper, Indiana, alerted the company to the error, which amounted to about $US600 in merchandise.

“There was no question that I would return the hats, but I thought it would make a fun tweet for my followers,” Lagdameo told Business Insider. “I had no idea that Lululemon would reply.”

Lululemon initially thanked Lagdameo, then changed its mind and said he could keep the hats.

