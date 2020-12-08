Domino's is giving out a free 30-day movie streaming subscription if you order a pizza online

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Domino’s is offering a 30-day subscription to streaming service Epix Now if you order your pizza online.

The offer is valid up to April 11, and all you have to do is click a link and provide your email – no credit card details are needed.

The MGM-owned platform has more than 2,000 movies on offer, including James Bond films, “Pet Sematary,” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Domino’s will give you a 30-day subscription to movie streaming platform Epix Now if you order one of its pizzas online.

Any customer who orders online up to April 11, 2021 will receive free access to the MGM-owned platform.

The subscription won’t automatically continue after the free trial, so you won’t end up accidentally paying for the $US5.99 a month service beyond your one month.

Domino’s will include a link on its order confirmation page, confirmation emails, and pizza tracker page that customers simply have to click through. They don’t have to provide any credit card information â€” an email address is enough, Domino’s says.



Epix Now has more than 2,000 movies, including James Bond films, “Pet Sematary,” and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and 300 hours of original series and specials.

“Pizza and movies go hand-in-hand,” Art D’Elia, Domino’s chief marketing officer, said.

If you’re not in the mood for pizza, you can also get a free seven-day trial direct for the Epix Now directly through its app and website.

