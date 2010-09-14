Domino's Employee Goes Postal, Torches Two New York Stores

Looks like more and more minimum wage employees are losing it these days.

The latest is Jamal Thomas of the Bronx, who torched two Domino’s Pizza shops, including one where he used to work, according to New York Daily News.

This also happens to be the plot more or less of Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing.”

Thomas was fired over the summer after getting attacked by hoodlums in the parking lot, his family claims. Disgruntled, he kept his uniform and began casing local Domino’s claiming to be part of a secret employee satisfaction team.

Domino’s says the two fires, which were started using pizza boxes, caused over $1 million in damage.

Not surprisingly, Thomas says Domino’s is a terrible place to work: “Domino’s is a terrible place to work,” he said, according to court papers. “They didn’t treat me right. They are terrible to the workers. I was punched at work and nobody helped me.”

