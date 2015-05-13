Soon you can order a pizza by tweeting the pizza emoji at Domino's in America

KMazur / Getty Sometimes you just need a slice.

Domino’s is introducing a “tweet to order” system that will allow customers to place direct orders for pizza via Twitter.

Frequent customers will barely have to type, all they will need to do is tweet a pizza emoji at the brand and a hot, fresh pie will be on its way.

“It’s the epitome of convenience,” Patrick Doyle, CEO at Domino’s, told USA Today. “We’ve got this down to a five-second exchange.”

The company is rolling out the feature as part of an effort to capture a wider share of tech-savvy but time-short younger consumers. Already, 50% of the pizza retailer’s orders take place digitally and the company released a stand alone app last year that offers voice ordering.

The tweet — for — pizza feature will make its debut later this month, according to the report.

“Domino’s has become something closer to a tech company that sells pizza,” Doyle says. “It has amassed a team of about 250 technology employees at its Ann Arbor, MI headquarters vs. about 50 tech employees just a decade ago.”

The pizza company is not the first to experiment with Twitter as an ordering platform. Both Starbucks and the Miami Dolphins have tested similar promotions. Starbucks offered consumers the chance to “tweet to send a coffee to a friend” and the Miami Dolphins allowed fans to tweet for a beer to be delivered to their seat.

Dominos pizza emoji ordering system however, is not a test. The company plans to integrate it as a permanent ordering method and believes social media is the new frontier in pizza-tech. “This certainly will not be our last platform,” says Doyle.

