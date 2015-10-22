Domino's driver was tipped $1,046 for delivering a $5.99 pizza

A Domino’s Pizza employee got a tip earlier this month that saved her from being evicted from her home.
Natasha Boyer, a 21-year-old single mother, was tipped $US1,046 in cash after delivering a $US5.99 pizza to Sycamore Creek Church
in Pickerington, Ohio, the Columbus Dispatch reports.
The tip came at a critical time for Boyer.
That morning, she had received an eviction notice for not paying her $US791 rent, according to the Dispatch.
The church brought the unsuspecting Boyer on stage in front of a congregation to give her the gift on October 4, according to a video of the moment.
Rev. Steve Markle, Sycamore’s lead pastor, thanked her for the $US5.99 pizza and handed her the wad of cash.
Boyer immediately burst into tears, buried her face in her hands, and hugged Markle. Domino’s delivery drivers typically earn about $US8 an hour, according to GlassDoor.
Boyer told the Dispatch that she was able to pay her rent and a late fee with the gift, and still had some money left over.
The gift “got me out of that and got me out of a hole,” she told the newspaper.
The church gave the driver the tip following a month of encouraging congregants to do random acts of kindness.
Here’s the video of Boyer’s reaction.
