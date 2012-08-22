Domino's Ditches Major Part Of Logo And Designs 'Store Of The Future' [PHOTOS]

Domino’s logo: before and after.

Domino’s has ditched one major component in its newly-unveiled logo: The word “pizza.”The company also announced it’s building what it describes as the “store of the future,” in which consumers will be treated to a “pizza making theatre”—so all-things-pizza are not lost.



“We certainly remain a pizza company first and foremost—but people can now get so much more from Domino’s,” a Chris Brandon, a Domino’s spokesperson, told Business Insider. “As shown by the way we have spoken to consumers in the past couple of years—it’s less about just a pizza and more about a relationship and an experience.”

The new logo, designed by CP+B, jumps on the bandwagon of a recent aesthetic trend—dropping some, if not all, of a company’s name. Starbucks’ logo is now just a mermaid; JCPenney is now merely JCP.

“We’d like to reach the point where we’re as recognised as the Nike Swoosh or the Golden Arches,” Russell Weiner, Domino’s Pizza chief marketing officer, said in a press release.

This very logo was spotted in New Zealand earlier this month, although at the time Tim McIntyre, Domino’s VP of Communications, told Business Insider “We allow our international markets to customise their pizza recipes to cater to local tastes; likewise, we give them leeway in terms of marketing. We have nothing to report about a new logo design in the U.S.”

The new logo will appear in all new marketing materials come October. Domino’s has already rolled out the pizza theatres in a dozen locations.

Domino’s isn’t the only fast food restaurant to undergo a makeover recently. For example, Taco Bell now has a “Fresco” healthy menu, Burger King claims that its sales growth is due to its new and improved menu, and even Chuck E. Cheese gave its mascot a rocker makeover. On top of the menu, logo, and new stores, Domino’s and CP+B are also crowdsourcing a new delivery car—some of which bear a striking resemblance to the Batmobile.

“The reinvention of our brand really began with the new pizza in 2010, and has continued through menu expansion and an honest, accountable way of speaking to our fans and consumers,” Brandon told BI. “Over 80 per cent of our menu consists of products that have been newly added or revamped since 2008. We have made a strong effort toward expanding our menu and giving our fans and consumers what they want.”

