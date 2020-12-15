Domino's says it's giving restaurant workers and drivers up to $1,200 each in bonuses this month

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Domino’s Pizza is giving its workers over $US9.6 million in bonuses this month.

Domino’s over 11,500 frontline workers – which include drivers and store and supply chain workers – will receive up to $US1,200 each.

The pizza chain has done exceedingly well during the coronavirus pandemic as demand for pizza delivery remains high.

Domino’s Pizza will give its workers over $US9.6 million in bonuses this month.

As a result, the pizza giant’s over 11,500 frontline workers, which include drivers and store and supply chain workers, will receive up to $US1,200 each in bonuses. This is the second time this year Domino’s has given additional bonuses to its workers at stores and supply chain locations.

“We have the honour and privilege of being open and operating throughout the US during this crisis, and we recognise that we could not be doing it without the hard work and dedication of our team members,” Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison said in a statement on the news release announcing the bonuses. “This is our way of saying thank you to these remarkable people.”



Companies like Amazon, Northwell Health, and Walmart have announced additional holiday bonuses for their workers as well.

Large pizza chains have generally seen an increased demand for pizza delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes Domino’s, which exceeded analysts’ expectations during its second quarter with same-store sales boosted by 16.1%. The pizza chain continued to report further growth in the third quarter, which saw same-store sales up by 17.5%.

To meet this rising demand, Domino’s is now looking to hire 30,000 additional workers.

