Ultimate Customer Service Move: Domino's Pizza Saves A Person's Life

Photo: Andy Bullen via Flickr

The ultimate customer service award goes to Domino’s Pizza. A loyal customer called in pizza every day for three years. When a few days passed without her order being placed, a perceptive Domino’s employee got worried.



The delivery driver called 911 and discovered that the customer had fallen in her home and could not access a phone. She had been laying on the floor for three days without food or help.

Domino’s saved a life and scored a major PR win.

