Domino's debuts a fleet of delivery cars with built-in ovens and enough room for twice as many pizzas

Domino’s is launching 100 DXP (“Delivery Expert”) vehicles with the capacity to carry double the number of pizzas of a typical delivery car in 25 markets across the country.

The cars, which are adapted from the Chevrolet Spark model, only have one seat — the driver’s — to make more room for pizzas, bottles of soda, wings, and salad. In the back, the cars have an oven mounted on the floor, used to keep pizzas warm in insulated bags as drivers deliver the meals.

DXPs are ideal for big deliveries, such as those to business, schools, and church groups, that may typically require more pizza than can fit in a single traditional delivery vehicle, most of which are still delivery drivers’ personal cars.

Domino’s plans to use these vehicles to complete deliveries in less than nine minutes, reports the Boston Globe — especially important because the ovens automatically shut off after 10 minutes.

The cars have the ability to beam a Domino’s logo on the ground next to the side of the car while parked, helping guide the paths of delivery drivers walking in the dark. They also can be personalised with custom decals to include its driver’s name, call sign, and home base.

The DXP is the product of a collaboration between Domino’s and auto companies Roush Enterprises and General Motors.

The pizza business is working hard to tap into high-tech innovations as a means of boosting sales. From Domino’s “tweet to order” system to Pizza Hut’s connected car, major chains are investing in technology to get ahead of the competition — especially as digital orders are increasingly important to sales.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.