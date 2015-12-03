Domino's is getting into Cyber Monday by offering 50% off all week -- here's how you can get it

Just because Cyber Monday is over, doesn’t mean that the deals are done — if you’re shopping for pizza.

Domino’s is selling all pizzas for half-off menu prices until this Sunday, if customers order on the company’s website or using one of the chain’s apps. The deal started on Black Friday, making Domino’s one of many retailers to offer online deals throughout the week of Thanksgiving.

Additionally, on Cyber Monday, the pizza chain offered a deal in which customers received a $5 e-gift card for every $25 gift card purchased.

“Nearly 50 per cent of Domino’s sales in the U.S. are placed through digital channels,” Domino’s spokesperson Jenny Fouracre said in a statement. “We hope customers who haven’t experienced the convenience of digital ordering yet try it with this great deal.”

While the retail business was flooded with online deals as stores kicked off the holiday shopping season, the restaurant business as a whole was less tapped into the digital market.

However, a few chains did have Cyber Monday deals. Starbucks offered 25% off all Holiday coffees purchased online until December 6, while Papa John’s Pizza offered $5 off online orders of $20 or more.

It makes sense that Starbucks and pizza chains would be among the few restaurant chains to tap into Cyber Monday deals, as online and mobile sales play a key role in their business.

Starbucks CFO Scott Maw recently bragged about the chain’s dominance in mobile payments, as 21% of Starbucks transactions in the US are made using mobile devices.

The pizza business is taking notes from Starbucks’ success, as around half of all sales at Domino’s, Pizza Hut, and Papa John’s are now digital. From Domino’s “tweet to order” system, to Pizza Hut’s connected car, major pizza chains are investing to build technology to grow digital orders and get ahead of the competition.

“We’re starting to think of ourselves as an e-commerce company that sells pizza,” Domino’s vice president of multimedia marketing, Dennis Maloney, told Digiday in April.

What better way to show off that e-commerce perspective than to get in on Cyber Monday deals? Expect Domino’s digital sales to be even higher than usual this quarter — and get your own 50% off pizza here.

