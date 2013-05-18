Domino's Brazil Is Making DVDs That Smell Like Pizza

Domino Brazil is taking “smellvertising” to the next level.



The pizza chain and agency Artplan Sao Paolo is teaming up with 10 Brazilian video rental stores to turn popular DVDs — including “Argo” and “The Dark Knight” — into inedible pizzas.

DVD players essentially turn into mini-microwaves. As soon as the disks get hot when played, they start to smell like Domino’s. After the DVD is ejected, special thermal ink has turned the disk into a mini pizza that reads: “Did you enjoy the movie? The next one will be even better with a hot and delicious Domino’s Pizza.”

Strange as this sounds, the promotion does teach a valuable lesson: There are still 10 video rental stores that exist in Brazil.

ArtPlan art director Diogo Barbosa explained to Creativity Online that “in Brazil streaming services like Netflix and iTunes are relatively new, and for people with good social conditions. Also our broadband connection isn’t as fast as that used in the U.S., and because of that we still have video rental stores in your neighborhoods.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.