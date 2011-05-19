Mistresses Describe Strauss-Kahn Totally Differently Than His (3) Wives Do

Anne Sinclair in the 1980s

Photo: Planet France

The women that Dominique Strauss-Kahn is alleged to have had (or attempted) affairs with describe a man that is totally different than the man his wives know.His extra-marital conquests/alleged victims say –



Tristane Banon (Brigitte Buillemette’s goddaughter): He acted like a “horny monkey,” … “It ended really badly. We ended up fighting. It finished really violently” … “We fought on the floor. It wasn’t a case of a couple of slaps. I kicked him, he unhooked my bra, he tried to open my jeans.” Click here to read her description of the assault >

An unnamed French actress: He acted “like a gorilla” after inviting me back to a Paris flat

Piroska Nagy: His behaviour towards women was worthy of Nagy’s (reportedly) sending a warning letter to the IMF

The Sofitel chambermaid: He forced me to engage in oral and anal sex. He held me against my will.

His wife and ex-wives, on the other hand, say –

Anne Sinclair: “This one-night-stand [with Piroska Nagy] is now behind us. We have turned the page. Can I add that we love each other as much now as when we first met” …”I’m rather proud of [my husband’s reputation as a seducer]! It’s important for a political man to be able to seduce.” … “I don’t believe for a single second the accusations of sexual assault by my husband. I am certain his innocence will be proved.”

Brigitte Guillemette: “Why is [Tristane Banon] deciding to file a complaint several years after the event, the day when a 25-year prison sentence is hanging over the man she accuses?” … “The facts related by the American police are not compatible with the man I know and with whom I lived for more than 10 years.” … “He’s someone very sweet, violence is not part of his character. He has a lot of faults, but not that one!”

