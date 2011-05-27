Dominique Strauss-Kahn's defence Team Says It Has Evidence That Undermines The Maid's Credibility

Is the maid lying?



Apparently the defence team working for Dominique Strauss-Kahn as he fights accusations of rape from a maid at the Sofitel has new evidence that undermines the maid’s credibility.

The team sent a letter to prosecutors today that mentioned evidence that damages the maid’s credibility, according to CNBC.

No one knows what the evidence is yet, but here’s what the defence wrote in their letter:

“Indeed, were we intent on improperly feeding the media frenzy, we could now release substantial information that in our view would seriously undermine the quality of this prosecution and also gravely undermine the credibility of the complainant in this case.”

The lawyers also mentioned that they are concerned about the leaks to the media, which have been overwhelmingly in favour of the maid’s side of the story. (Except for a few that can’t be taken seriously, like this one and this one.)

Obviously, this story should be treated as a leak too. It’s one of the few that supports DSK’s version of what happened (officially, we don’t even know his version of things is. Unofficially, people are guessing that it will be that any sex was consensual).

It’s also kind of obvious that his team would have evidence against the maid. There’s blood (found on the bedsheets, possibly from the alleged wound inflicted on DSK’s back, semen (found on the maid’s shirt), and other kinds of evidence that will likely support the maid’s accusations. If DSK’s team didn’t have some sort of evidence to undermine her credibility, why would they bother disputing the charges?

