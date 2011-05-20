DSK Will Get At Least $250,000 Per Year For Life From The IMF*

UPDATE: A spokesman for the IMF says we have grossly over-exaggerated the amount Kahn will receive. The number looks about right to us (assuming that DSK doesn’t work again), based on his contract with the IMF. FYI, we got $250,000 from CNBC, which cited something said in court yesterday.

Add this to the reasons DSK life was fabulous:

He will get at least $250,000 per year as part of his contract. The details of his IMF compensation contract emerged in DSK’s court hearing today, where he was indicted and granted bail (he will be released tomorrow).

These pay terms were in his original contract.

The IMF says it is contractually obliged to pay the pension now that he is resigned.

