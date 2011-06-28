REVEALED: The Minute By Minute Play Of DSK's Critical Day

The New York Times says that DSK’s lunch with his daughter, which took place immediately after the alleged rape, might have been caught on video tape.
And if so, the way that DSK behaved during lunch will be put on trial.
Even if that wasn’t caught on tape, practically everything else he did that day was.
So lawyers will be examining the events that occurred before and especially after the alleged rape. If DSK appears distracted or upset on camera, that will hurt his case, according to the Times. However if he’s relaxed, it will help, apparently.
Here’s what happened, starting at 12 PM to when DSK was arrested, according to what the maid alleges, what DSK’s lawyers say, and what’s been caught on camera.
12 PM: The housekeeper reportedly enters the open door of suite 2806 at the Sofitel hotel as a bell waiter is leaving. She starts cleaning.
12:11ish PM: He allegedly grabs her, drags her back into the bedroom, and tries to make her engage in oral sex. She escapes.
12:12ish PM: DSK allegedly catches her in the hallway of the hotel suite, grabs her breasts, and tries to take off her pantyhose and underwear. She escapes again.
12:13ish PM: He allegedly catches her again. This time, he forces her to engage in oral sex. She then leaves and reports the incident.
1 PM - 2 PM: DSK and his daughter, Camille, enjoy fish and a chilled bottle of white wine at the restaurant.
2:15 PM: DSK gets in a cab and drives to Kennedy. On the way, he calls Camille. He asks her to search the restaurant for one of his phones, which he can't find. He also calls his wife.
3 PM: DSK arrives at Kennedy Airport. Security cameras captured a man who might be him getting out of a cab.
3 PM - 3:28 PM: Security cameras show DSK being escorted through the terminal, being brought through airport security, and being dropped off at the first-class lounge by Air France employees.
3:29 PM: Camille hasn't found DSK's phone, so he calls the Sofitel. They call him back at 3:42, and tell him the phone will be brought to him at the airport.
