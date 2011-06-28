REVEALED: The Minute By Minute Play Of DSK's Critical Day

The New York Times says that DSK’s lunch with his daughter, which took place immediately after the alleged rape, might have been caught on video tape.

And if so, the way that DSK behaved during lunch will be put on trial.

Even if that wasn’t caught on tape, practically everything else he did that day was.

So lawyers will be examining the events that occurred before and especially after the alleged rape. If DSK appears distracted or upset on camera, that will hurt his case, according to the Times. However if he’s relaxed, it will help, apparently.

Here’s what happened, starting at 12 PM to when DSK was arrested, according to what the maid alleges, what DSK’s lawyers say, and what’s been caught on camera.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.