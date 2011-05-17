11 More Powerful Men Who Couldn't Keep Their Pants Zipped

As long as there have been politicians and celebrities, there have been sex-scandals to sully their reputations.



This weekend’s arrest of Dominique Strauss-Kahn on allegations of sexual assault against a hotel maid, is simply the latest public scandal to wreck a career.

The consequences of each of these indiscretions are as varied as the men who committed them.

Newt Gingrich and the staffer 23 years his junior When: 1994 - 2000 The scandal: While vigorously pursuing Bill Clinton for his marital indiscretions, then Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich was cheating on his wife with staffer Callista Bisek. Gingrich left his second wife, married Bisek in 2000, and admitted the affair in 2007 while gearing up for his 2012 presidential election campaign. Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky and the Oval Office When: 1995 - 1997 The scandal: Monika Lewinsky was a 22-year-old graduate of Lewis and Clark College when she hired as an intern at the Clinton White House in 1995. Within months she was in a close personal relationship with the President that lasted until tape recordings of her describing the encounters to Linda Trip were handed over to independent counsel Kenneth Star. Clinton was impeached, and then acquitted, by the House of Representatives. Kobe Bryant, the trial that never was, and the $4 million ring When: 2003 In the summer of 2003, 19-year-old Colorado hotel employee, Katelyn Faber accused Kobe Bryant of raping her in his hotel room the night before he was to undergo surgery. The charges were dropped when Faber refused to testify. She then filed a civil suit against Bryant that was settled out of court. Bryant bough his wife a $4 million diamond ring to apologise for the incident, regained endorsements from Nike, Spalding, Coca-Cola, and signed a $136 million a year contract following the settlement. James McGreevey and his same-sex affair When: 2004 The scandal: In response to charges about to be leveled against him, New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey announced to the nation that he was having an adulterous affair with a man. McGreevey promptly stepped down as governor and wrote a tell-all book highlighting his sexual and political escapades, which he promoted on Oprah. Larry Craig and the wide stanch in the men's room with an undercover cop When: 2007 The scandal: Former Idaho Senator Larry Craig, with a record of anti-gay legislation to his credit, was arrested in a Minneapolis St. Paul airport for soliciting sex from an undercover, male, police officer. In the police report, Craig said he'd simply had a 'wide stance' and was picking up a piece of paper from the men's room floor. Though he refused to resign, Craig did not seek another Senate term. John Edwards, the sex-tape and the love-child When: 2008 The scandal: The National Enquirer discovered John Edwards to be having an affair with filmmaker Rielle Hunter following her work on his presidential campaign, and that the affair had produced a child. Edwards admitted to the affair, denied the child, and told the press his wife was in remission from her cancer at the time he was cheating. He later admitted to the child, and it was discovered he continued the affair after announcing his wife's cancer was terminal. The affair ended Edward's run for President and the sex tape, discovered in 2010, was handed over to the courts as part of a campaign finance investigation. Eliot Spitzer and his prostitutes When: 2008

The scandal: While prosecuting the list of Wall Street court cases that propelled him into the New York Governor's Mansion, Spitzer proved a frequent client of the escort service Emperor's Club VIP. Spitzer known to the club as 'Client-9', was caught when the bank he used to wire the money to the escort service reported his transactions to the IRS's Criminal Investigation Division. Spitzer is thought to have spent about $80,000 on prostitutes over several years and resigned from the Governor's office in March 2008 Mark Sanford and his latin lover When: 2009 The Scandal: While still in office, the South Carolina Governor disappeared from June 18 to June 24 and had the claims he was hiking the Appalachian Trail denounced by a reporter who saw him disembarking a plane from Argentina. He admitted to several infidelities over the years, and to being deeply in love with his Argentinian mistress, a commodities broker in Bueno Aires. Sanford and his wife divorced, and he was later censured by the South Carolina legislature after refusing to resign. Tiger Woods and the 120 indiscretions When: 2009 The scandal: Tiger Woods' string of infidelities, with 120 women, began to unravel on November 25, 2009 with the National Enquirer story about his affair with New York City nightclub manager Rachel Uchitel. A day and a half later, Wood's had a car accident while driving through his neighbourhood at 2:30 a.m. that brought an international spotlight to the star's foundering personal life. Dropped by sponsors, and lambasted by women everywhere, Wood's withdrew from Golf and went into rehab for his 'sex addiction' not to return until the 2010 Masters. A December 2009 study by Christopher R. Knittel and Victor Stango, economics professors at the UC Davis, placed shareholder loss by Woods' affairs to be between $5 billion and $12 billion Brett Favre, Jenn Sterger, and the $50,000 fine When: 2010

The scandal: Deadspin published a series of sexual texts, pictures, and explicit voicemails, between Favre and Jets Gameday host Jenn Sterger. Favre denied sending the messages, but admitted to the voicemails. He was found in violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, and fined $50,000 for failing to cooperate with the investigation. Christopher Lee on Craigslist When: 2011 The scandal: Cruising the personals on Craigslist, New York Republican Congressman Christopher Lee, stumbled upon a woman looking for 'financially & emotionally secure' men who don't 'look like toads.' Lee responded by sending pictures of himself topless, flexing, and claiming to a 'fit fun classy guy' seven years younger than his 46 years. The woman found out he was a politician sent the pictures, and correspondence to Gawker, which broke the story. Lee promptly resigned. Dominique Strauss-Kahn and the hotel maid When: 2011 The scandal: Just before checking out of his $3,000 a night Sofitel Hotel suite in Times Square, Kahn allegedly emerged naked from a bathroom and attempted to sexually assault the hotel maid. The woman, a 32-year-old West African mother of two, was cleaning the room she thought to be empty when surprised by the nude Kahn, who she claims fondled, and chased down her the hall before sexually assaulting her The IMF chief was arrested onboard an Air France Jet at JFK Airport after calling the hotel in search of one of his seven missing cell phones. That's a list of who, now check out the where... The hotel rooms of famous affairs: Tiger, Spitzer, and more>

