REPORT: Dominique Strauss-Kahn Came To Manhattan For A Sex Binge

Why was DSK in Manhattan in the first place, back in May when he was arrested?From the Herald Sun:



DOMINIQUE Strauss-Kahn’s wife told a friend that he went on a sex binge in New York to let off steam before France’s presidential race, according to French media reports today.

Anne Sinclair also said the reports that her husband tried to rape a hotel maid were false and that her husband was ”a seducer, not a rapist.”

…

”So it wasn’t just one for the road before the presidential campaign,” a friend of Sinclair was quoted as saying in Le Point magazine. ”It was three.”

(That would make it three women within 24 hours, we think.) Who knows.

