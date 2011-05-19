It's Official: Here Is Dominique Strauss Kahn's Resignation Letter

Photo: Reuters via Daily Mail

Dominique Strauss-Kahn issued a formal letter of resignation to the IMF on Thursday morning. Here it is:Ladies and Gentlemen of the Board:



It is with infinite sadness that I feel compelled today to present to the Executive Board my resignation from my post of Managing Director of the IMF.

I think at this time first of my wife—whom I love more than anything—of my children, of my family, of my friends.

I think also of my colleagues at the Fund; together we have accomplished such great things over the last three years and more.

To all, I want to say that I deny with the greatest possible firmness all of the allegations that have been made against me.

I want to protect this institution which I have served with honour and devotion, and especially—especially—I want to devote all my strength, all my time, and all my energy to proving my innocence.

Dominique Strauss-Kahn

Check out the fabulous life of DSK (before he was arrested) >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.