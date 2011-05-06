French Socialists Are Galled After Candidate Dominique Strauss-Kahn Is Seen Getting Into A Porsche

IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn is expected to run for president this summer for the Socialist party.



This week he was photographed getting into a chaffeur-driven Porsche by Le Parisien.

And now French leftists are freaking out, calling the man a “caviar leftist” promoting “champagne socialism” and “blingblingism” and ditching the traditional fist-and-rose symbol for “the wheel of a Porsche,” according to France 24.

Here’s the infamous photo. See close-up photos at Le Parisien >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.