The New York Post Uses A Ridiculous URL For Its DSK Story*

Not that we are above altering URLs — look in your browser window if you want proof — but Tuesday’s New York Post has one for the ages on its Dominique Strauss-Kahn story:



http://www.nypost.com/p/news/local/manhattan/seduced_and_she_said_oui_oui_

(h/t Mark Coatney and @gillianmae)

UPDATE: As an alert reader points out, the URL comes from the original headline of the story, which was “I seduced – and she said oui oui.” That is actually even better.

