FRENCH WHINE

A pretty solid Day 2 cover from the New York Post on l’affaire Dominique Strauss-Kahn.



As for the subject of the story, the Post reports that Strauss-Kahn has been whiny about his lack of VIP treatment. He supposedly threw a fit over being held all day, sitting on a wooden bench in a Harlem police station.

Photo: New York Post

