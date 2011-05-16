FRENCH WHINE

A pretty solid Day 2 cover from the New York Post on l’affaire Dominique Strauss-Kahn.
As for the subject of the story, the Post reports that Strauss-Kahn has been whiny about his lack of VIP treatment. He supposedly threw a fit over being held all day, sitting on a wooden bench in a Harlem police station.
Click here for yesterday’s NYP cover.
Photo: New York Post
