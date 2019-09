Everyone knew that Dominique Strauss-Kahn would make the cover of the New York Post today, after getting arrested on a sexual assault allegation.



Frankly, we think they kinda phoned it in.

Perhaps they used up all their creative juices with their brilliance from the day before.

Update: Turns out the Daily News won this round:

